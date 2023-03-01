Experience special dining menus and offers that showcase The Town’s diverse culture and cuisine

“Feast Your Way through the East Bay” during Oakland Restaurant Week, March 16-26, 2023 Oakland Restaurant Week features specially-designed dining experiences and offers from over 110 restaurants, from local gems and classic Oakland spots, to Michelin-starred restaurants and newly opened eateries—it’s 10 days of lunch and dinner specials, and infinite possibilities of deliciousness. Diners are invited to support local restaurants and literally “Feast Your Way through the East Bay.”

Oakland, California, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visit Oakland announces the return of its popular Oakland Restaurant Week, March 16-26, 2023. Featuring specially-designed dining experiences and offers from more than 110 participating restaurants, from local gems and food trucks, to Michelin-starred restaurants and newly opened eateries—it’s 10 days of lunch and dinner specials, and infinite possibilities of deliciousness. Diners are invited to support local restaurants and literally “Feast Your Way through the East Bay.”

Launched in 2010, Oakland Restaurant Week is an annual dining promotion presented by Visit Oakland, a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. The 10-day celebration highlights the flavors of Oakland and is designed to support local establishments, enticing diners with menu offerings and experiences made available only during the 10 days from March 16-26, 2023.

“Oakland Restaurant Week is about celebrating our diverse collection of restaurants and the talented chefs that give our culinary scene its vibrancy” commented Peter Gamez, President & CEO, Visit Oakland. “With more than 110 restaurants participating, it’s a great opportunity to come to Oakland and stay for a day or two. There is so much to see and do in Oakland and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The Town.”

Oakland Restaurant Week is offered at no cost for any and all Oakland restaurants to participate. Participating restaurants create new and unique offerings from family-style dinners, special menu items, prix fixe menus, ingredient-driven tastings and more. It’s an invitation for the community, locals and visitors alike to Eat. Drink. Repeat.

The community and fabric of Oakland is made up of culturally-distinct neighborhoods, inspiring an incredibly creative food scene of unexpected pairings and fusion-style flavors. Favorite foodie hot-spots include Jack London Square and Temescal to Uptown and Fruitvale, to name a few. Featured restaurants include: Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, Calavera Mexican Kitchen & Bar, Chop Bar, Horn Barbecue, Left Bank Brasserie, Occitania, Odin Mezcalería, Parche, Saucy Oakland, Town Fare Café, Vegan Mob and Wahpepah’s Kitchen and more.

All Oakland Restaurant Week participants will feature lunch and/or dinner menus at six different price points:

Lunch: $15, $25, $35

Dinner: $35, $45, $65

Complete lists of participating hotels, restaurants, menus, special events, and reservations are available on OaklandRestaurantWeek.org. Hotel partners include: The Kissel, Marriott City Center, Courtyard Marriott, and The Waterfront. Other partners include: 7×7, AC Transit, Audacy / KCBS, Bartable, Bay Area News Group (East Bay Times), Best Version Media, Cityside, Diablo Magazine, Local Getaways, Money Pages, Oakland Airport, OpenTable, San Francisco Bay Times, San Francisco Magazine.

Participating restaurants will be searchable by neighborhood, cuisine, meal type, and price point. Through a partnership with OpenTable, reservations (strongly recommended) can be made directly from the Oakland Restaurant Week page.

About Visit Oakland

Visit Oakland is a non-profit organization marketing Oakland, California as a travel destination. Visit Oakland offers a wide variety of complimentary services and materials for travelers interested in visiting Oakland. For more information, check out visitoakland.com. Want to share the Oakland love with the world?

Follow @visitoakland on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

