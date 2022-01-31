Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Feb. 8th Deadline for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE: RAAS) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

Feb. 8th Deadline for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE: RAAS) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that on February 8th a deadline is coming up for certain NYSE: RAAS investors in the lawsuit against Cloopen Group Holding.

Investors who have losses of over $100,000 from their investment in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 8, 2022. Those NYSE: RAAS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On December 10, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Cloopen Group Holding over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the Company’s February 2021 the initial public offering (“IPO”) failed to disclose that, Cloopen Group Holding Limited ‘s growth strategy was allegedly not working, and its existing customers were abandoning the Company.

The plaintiff further alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of Cloopen Group Holding Limited ‘s customers were refusing to pay, forcing the Company to record massive increases in its accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts, and that the Registration Statement also allegedly failed to disclose that Cloopen Group Holding Limited was weighed down by huge liabilities related to the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

Since the IPO shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) declined from $16.00 per share to $1.83 per share on January 28, 2022.

Those who purchased shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.