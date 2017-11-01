Fed keeps rates unchanged, remains on road to December hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.
