Federal Reserve policymakers who last year were frequently at odds over where to set U.S. borrowing costs opened 2020 telegraphing confidence in the state of the economy and signaling broad agreement that monetary policy is right where it should be.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike - January 4, 2020
- Fed policymakers broadly see eye to eye on 2020 outlook - January 4, 2020
- Fed’s Mester, who warned of inflation risks, says current policy ‘well calibrated’ - January 4, 2020