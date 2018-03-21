Fed raises rates, signals confidence in strengthening economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, signaling growing confidence U.S. tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation and lead to more aggressive future tightening.
