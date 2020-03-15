Fed slashes rates, central banks pull out stops to cushion coronavirus blow

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and joined with other central banks to ensure liquidity in dollar lending to help put a floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
