A federal appeals court ruled on Monday against a portion of Florida’s Individual Freedom Act, a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that intended to block “woke” ideologies in the workplace and schools.

A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said the so-called “Stop the Wrongs to our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act,” which blocks businesses from teaching diversity programs and lessons, was unlawful a

[Read Full story at source]