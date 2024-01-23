A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday denied former President Trump’s request to toss the gag order on his speech related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan first imposed the partial gag order on Oct. 17, blocking Trump from making statements targeting Special Counsel Jack Smith, his staff, witnesses and court personnel.

KEY ASPECTS OF TRUMP GAG ORDER UPHELD BY FEDERAL APPEA

[Read Full story at source]