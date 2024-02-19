A U.S. district court granted the federal government’s request to indefinitely pause a trial concerning a major petrochemical plant in Louisiana, despite the Biden administration’s insistence that the facility poses an imminent health threat.
In a ruling late Friday, Judge Carl Barbier of the U.S. District of Eastern Louisiana abruptly canceled oral arguments in the case scheduled for this week and the subsequent trial which had been set for mid-March. The Department of Jus
