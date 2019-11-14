Federal Court of Australia Approves Sundance’s Re-Domiciliation and Lodgement of Court Orders With ASIC

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (the “Company” or “Sundance”) is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (“Court“) has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement in relation to the Company’s proposed re-domiciliation from Australia to the United States (“Scheme“), under which Sundance Energy Inc. (“Holdco“) will become the ultimate parent company of the Sundance group of companies following the implementation of the Scheme.

A copy of the Court’s orders was lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today and, as a result, the Scheme is now legally effective. Sundance has applied to ASX to suspend quotation and trading of Sundance’s shares, with effect from the close of trading on ASX today. Sundance has, however, been advised by Nasdaq that Sundance’s ADRs will be eligible for trading on Nasdaq until the implementation date (Tuesday, November 26, 2019).

Sundance shareholders who hold shares on the record date for the Scheme (7:00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019) will be entitled to receive the Scheme consideration (in accordance with the terms of the Scheme as set out in Section 4.8 of the Scheme Booklet dated October 1, 2019 (“Scheme Booklet“)). The Scheme consideration will be paid to Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme Booklet) on the implementation date.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with headquarters in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov .

