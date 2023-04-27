ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (the Bank) today released preliminary unaudited financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. All numbers reported below for the first quarter of 2023 are approximate until the Bank announces unaudited financial results in its Form 10-Q, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about May 12, 2023.

Operating Results for the First Quarter 2023

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $123 million, an increase of $87 million, compared to net income of $36 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net income was primarily due to a $106 million increase in net interest income.

The increases in net interest income and net income were primarily due to an increase in advance balances, partially offset by an increase in interest rates which impacted interest-bearing liabilities more than interest-earning assets. The first quarter of 2023 saw increased liquidity concerns in the financial markets which led to increased advance demand from the Bank’s members. Average advance balances were $127.6 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $46.8 billion for the same period in 2022.

The Bank’s first quarter 2023 performance resulted in an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 5.92 percent as compared to 3.19 percent for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in ROE was primarily due to the increase in net income during the quarter.

Financial Condition Highlights

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $223.9 billion, an increase of $72.3 billion from December 31, 2022.

Advances outstanding were $164.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $55.1 billion from December 31, 2022, primarily due to market liquidity concerns which increased advance demand from the Bank’s members.

Total capital was $10.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.4 billion from December 31, 2022. The increase in capital stock was primarily due to an increase in advances which requires issuance of additional activity-based stock, pursuant to the Bank’s capital plan. Retained earnings did not vary significantly as of March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, remaining at $2.3 billion.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank was in compliance with all regulatory capital and liquidity requirements.

Affordable Housing and Community Investment

The Bank is required to set aside 10 percent of its net income to support the affordable housing and economic development needs of communities served by its members. During the first quarter of 2023, the Bank accrued $14 million to its Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds that will be available to the Bank’s members in 2024.

Since the inception of its AHP in 1990, the Bank has awarded more than $1.1 billion through its AHP funding. This funding has helped facilitate the purchase, construction, or rehabilitation of more than 174,000 units of affordable housing for families across the Bank’s region.

Reliable Source of Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2023, the Bank originated $197.0 billion of advances, thereby providing significant liquidity to the financial markets. The Bank has continued to execute on the Bank’s business model, as a reliable source of liquidity and funding for our members, while remaining adequately capitalized during the first quarter of 2023. The Bank cannot predict other extraordinary events which may have an impact on the Bank’s results of operations, nor the extent to which these events could continue to impact advance demand levels.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

Financial Highlights

(Preliminary and unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Statements of Condition As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Advances $ 164,658 $ 109,595 Investments 55,764 40,902 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 116 120 Total assets 223,944 151,622 Consolidated obligations, net 210,640 141,510 Total capital stock 7,752 5,397 Retained earnings 2,328 2,283 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17 ) (34 ) Total capital 10,063 7,646 Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 4.49 % 5.04 % Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) 4.50 % 5.07 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Results and Performance Ratios 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 174 $ 68 Standby letters of credit fees 2 2 Other (loss) income (3 ) 4 Total noninterest expense 36 34 Affordable Housing Program assessment 14 4 Net income 123 36 Return on average assets 0.28 % 0.18 % Return on average equity 5.92 % 3.19 %

The selected financial data above should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Bank’s First Quarter 2023 Form 10-Q expected to be filed on or about May 12, 2023 with the SEC which will be available at www.fhlbatl.com and on www.sec.gov .

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank is a cooperative whose members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBank System). Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7.3 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than one million households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com .

