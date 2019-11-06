Breaking News
Home / Top News / Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Results of 2019 Board of Directors’ Election

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Results of 2019 Board of Directors’ Election

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of the 2019 director election. The Bank conducted an election to fill the member directorship for South Carolina, and two independent directorships. Each of the directors-elect will begin a four-year term commencing on January 1, 2020.

FHLBank Atlanta institutions re-elected William C. Handorf and John Rucker to serve as independent directors.

Mr. Handorf has served as a professor of finance and real estate at The George Washington University’s School of Business in Washington, D.C. since 1975. From 2001 to 2006, Mr. Handorf served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Baltimore branch, including two years as chair. From 1992 to 1995, Mr. Handorf served as a private citizen director of the FHLBanks’ Office of Finance. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Finance Committee of FHLBank Atlanta’s board. Mr. Handorf has previously chaired the Bank’s Finance Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Enterprise Risk Committee, and also served as vice chairman of the board.

Mr. Rucker has served as managing director of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (Stifel), an investment banking firm, since 2015, and manages Stifel’s affordable housing business. Mr. Rucker was a founding partner and managing director of Merchant Capital, L.L.C., a public finance investment banking firm, from 1987 to 2015, which was acquired by Stifel in 2015. He is also a registered municipal advisor. He was a member of Fannie Mae’s Southeast Regional Housing Advisory Council and Fannie Mae’s National Housing Impact Advisory Council in 2004 and 2005. He has also served on the board of directors of the National Housing & Rehabilitation Association since 2003. Mr. Rucker served on FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council from 2012 to 2016, serving as its vice chairman from 2014 to 2015, and as its chairman in 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the Housing and Community Investment Committee of FHLBank Atlanta’s board.

FHLBank Atlanta member institutions in South Carolina re-elected R. Thornwell Dunlap, III to serve as director representing that state. Mr. Dunlap has served as president and chief executive officer of Countybank since 1995, and chairman of its holding company, TCB Corporation, since 2001. He is a past chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association Board of Directors and has served on the board since 2016, and is a past chairman of the Independent Banks of South Carolina Board of Directors. Mr. Dunlap also serves on the Greenwood Partnership Economic Alliance Board of Directors and Executive Committee and is a past chairman. Mr. Dunlap has also served on the Piedmont Technical College Foundation Board of Directors. He has served on the upstate regional Ten at the Top Board of Directors since 2009 and is a founding director. He has also served as treasurer of the Self Regional Healthcare Board of Directors. Mr. Dunlap is a member and past chairman of the Greenwood Rotary Club. He currently serves as chairman of the Governance and Compensation Committee of FHLBank Atlanta’s board.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.2 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 911,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
[email protected]
404.888.8143

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.