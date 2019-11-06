Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Results of 2019 Board of Directors’ Election

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of the 2019 director election. The Bank conducted an election to fill the member directorship for South Carolina, and two independent directorships. Each of the directors-elect will begin a four-year term commencing on January 1, 2020.

FHLBank Atlanta institutions re-elected William C. Handorf and John Rucker to serve as independent directors.

Mr. Handorf has served as a professor of finance and real estate at The George Washington University’s School of Business in Washington, D.C. since 1975. From 2001 to 2006, Mr. Handorf served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Baltimore branch, including two years as chair. From 1992 to 1995, Mr. Handorf served as a private citizen director of the FHLBanks’ Office of Finance. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Finance Committee of FHLBank Atlanta’s board. Mr. Handorf has previously chaired the Bank’s Finance Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Enterprise Risk Committee, and also served as vice chairman of the board.

Mr. Rucker has served as managing director of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (Stifel), an investment banking firm, since 2015, and manages Stifel’s affordable housing business. Mr. Rucker was a founding partner and managing director of Merchant Capital, L.L.C., a public finance investment banking firm, from 1987 to 2015, which was acquired by Stifel in 2015. He is also a registered municipal advisor. He was a member of Fannie Mae’s Southeast Regional Housing Advisory Council and Fannie Mae’s National Housing Impact Advisory Council in 2004 and 2005. He has also served on the board of directors of the National Housing & Rehabilitation Association since 2003. Mr. Rucker served on FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council from 2012 to 2016, serving as its vice chairman from 2014 to 2015, and as its chairman in 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the Housing and Community Investment Committee of FHLBank Atlanta’s board.

FHLBank Atlanta member institutions in South Carolina re-elected R. Thornwell Dunlap, III to serve as director representing that state. Mr. Dunlap has served as president and chief executive officer of Countybank since 1995, and chairman of its holding company, TCB Corporation, since 2001. He is a past chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association Board of Directors and has served on the board since 2016, and is a past chairman of the Independent Banks of South Carolina Board of Directors. Mr. Dunlap also serves on the Greenwood Partnership Economic Alliance Board of Directors and Executive Committee and is a past chairman. Mr. Dunlap has also served on the Piedmont Technical College Foundation Board of Directors. He has served on the upstate regional Ten at the Top Board of Directors since 2009 and is a founding director. He has also served as treasurer of the Self Regional Healthcare Board of Directors. Mr. Dunlap is a member and past chairman of the Greenwood Rotary Club. He currently serves as chairman of the Governance and Compensation Committee of FHLBank Atlanta’s board.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.2 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 911,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

[email protected]

404.888.8143