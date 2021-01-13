Breaking News
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Results of Board of Directors’ Leadership Elections

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the results of the election for chair and vice chair of the board of directors.

Richard A. Whaley, Chair
FHLBank Atlanta board members re-elected Richard A. Whaley, president, chief executive officer, and director of Citizens Bank of Americus in Americus, Georgia, to a two-year term as chair of FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors.

Mr. Whaley served as chair of the Georgia Bankers Association from October 2010 to June 2012 and as chair of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation from 2008 to 2010. In 2020, Mr. Whaley served as chair of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks, and he has also served as a director of the Georgia Bankers Association Insurance Trust, Inc. since June 2013, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Whaley has been a director of FHLBank Atlanta since 2013 and served as chair of the board from 2019 to 2020. He previously served as vice chair from 2015 to 2018. Prior to serving as vice chair, Mr. Whaley served as chair of the Credit and Member Services Committee.

Brian E. Argrett, Vice Chair
FHLBank Atlanta board members elected Brian E. Argrett, president, chief executive officer, and director of City First Bank of DC, to a two-year term as vice chair of FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors. Mr. Argrett was founder and managing partner of both Fulcrum Capital Group and Fulcrum Capital Partners, L.P. from 1992 to 2011. He served as president, chief executive officer, and director of Fulcrum Venture Capital Corporation, a federally licensed and regulated Small Business Investment Company, from 1992 to 2011. He currently serves as chairman of the boards of directors of City First Enterprises, a nonprofit bank holding company, and City First Foundation.

Mr. Argrett also served as presidential appointee to the Community Development Advisory Board, former chairman of the Community Development Bankers Association, and director of the Washington DC Economic Partnership. From 2006-2009, Mr. Argrett served on the audit committee of First Federal Financial Corp.

Mr. Argrett has been a director of FHLBank Atlanta since 2016 and served as chair of the Enterprise Risk and Operations Committee from 2019 to 2020, and as vice chair of that committee from 2017 to 2018.

About FHLBank Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.6 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 957,000 households.

