Breaking News
Home / Top News / Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Names Kirk Malmberg as Chief Operating Officer, Haig Kazazian as Chief Financial Officer

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Names Kirk Malmberg as Chief Operating Officer, Haig Kazazian as Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today announced the appointment of Kirk Malmberg to Chief Operating Officer, and the appointment of Haig Kazazian to Chief Financial Officer. Both appointments are effective November 1, 2019.

Malmberg was most recently FHLBank Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since April 1, 2011. Prior to that, he served as the Bank’s Chief Credit Officer. In his new role, Malmberg will continue to oversee Accounting Operations, Accounting Services, Information Technology, and Treasury, adding the responsibility of overseeing Community Investment Services, Financial Operations Management, and Sales and Trading. He joined FHLBank Atlanta in 2001 as Senior Vice President for Asset/Liability Management and later served as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Products. Before coming to the Bank, he worked as a Senior Vice President in the treasury area of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and was a portfolio strategist for both Lehman Brothers and Southwest Corporate Federal Credit Union.

Kazazian was most recently FHLBank Atlanta’s Treasurer, a position he has held since June 1, 2013. Prior to that, he served as First Vice President in the Financial Management Division, where he was responsible for managing the marketing, pricing, and hedging of advances to the Bank’s largest members. In his new role, Kazazian will continue to oversee Treasury and will add Accounting Services. Kazazian joined the Bank as a credit analyst in 1992, and later earned promotions to manager of National Accounts and Product Development in 2001, manager of National Accounts and Capital Markets Trading in 2009, and manager of Treasury Analysis and National Accounts Sales and Trading in 2011.

“Kirk and Haig have years of experience with FHLBank Atlanta and they know our business and our shareholders well,” said FHLBank Atlanta President and CEO W. Wesley McMullan. “I am grateful to both for their leadership and I look forward to working with them in their expanded roles.”

About FHLBank Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.2 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 911,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
[email protected]
(404) 888.8143

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.