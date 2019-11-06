Breaking News
Home / Top News / Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces 2019 Director Election Results

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces 2019 Director Election Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco announced today the results of its 2019 director elections.

The Bank’s members re-elected Melinda Guzman and Kevin Murray to nonmember independent director positions. Ms. Guzman is Chief Executive Officer/Attorney of Melinda Guzman Professional Corporation, Sacramento, California. Mr. Murray is President and Chief Executive Officer of Weingart Center Association, Los Angeles, California.

The Bank’s California members also elected Shruti Miyashiro as a California member director. Ms. Miyashiro is President and Chief Executive Officer of Orange County’s Credit Union, Santa Ana, California.

The Bank’s Nevada members also elected Matthew Hendricksen as a Nevada member director. Mr. Hendricksen is Vice President, Treasury & Investments, of Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Reno, Nevada.

Each of these four positions has a four-year term beginning January 1, 2020, and ending December 31, 2023.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco 
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact:
Mary Long, (415) 616-2556
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.