Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia

A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state’s electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month upon being classified as “inactive”.
