A federal judge in New York rejected former President Trump’s appeal of the $83.3 million fine the jury awarded E. Jean Carroll after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s. The judge also denied his request for a new trial.

A federal jury decided in January Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

Trump and his attorneys filed a motion requesting a new trial in the case, arguing that the court limited his testim

