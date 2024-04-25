A federal judge in New York rejected former President Trump’s appeal of the $83.3 million fine the jury awarded E. Jean Carroll after he denied allegations he raped her in the 1990s. The judge also denied his request for a new trial.
A federal jury decided in January Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.
Trump and his attorneys filed a motion requesting a new trial in the case, arguing that the court limited his testim
