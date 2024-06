A federal judge in Florida has ruled that the state government’s rules on transgender treatments for children are unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled against the state regulations in his 105-page decision, in which he asserted that restricting children’s access to transgender procedures was an act of “animus.”

“Gender identity is real,” Hinkle, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, wrote. “Those whose gender

[Read Full story at source]