A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily halted enforcement of a Florida law that makes it a crime to transport illegal immigrants into the state.
The law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2023, in part amends human smuggling statutes to make it a felony to bring individuals without lawful immigration status into Florida.
U.S. District Judge Roy Altman issued a temporary injunction against that provision and in his decision cited testimony from plaintiffs that they were “
