A judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in an extraordinary dissent to a motion related to the Biden administration’s rule limiting asylum, scorched the administration for what he called “collusion” with an immigration activist group to put the rule on ice.
The case involves the Biden administration’s “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule, which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last year as Title 42 ended. The rule limits asylum claim
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Federal judge torches Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with activist group on asylum rule: ‘Frenemies’ - February 23, 2024
- Fox News Politics: A very special prosecutor indeed - February 23, 2024
- White House says Republicans are obstacle to border security: ‘We did our job’ - February 23, 2024