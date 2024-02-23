A judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, in an extraordinary dissent to a motion related to the Biden administration’s rule limiting asylum, scorched the administration for what he called “collusion” with an immigration activist group to put the rule on ice.
The case involves the Biden administration’s “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule, which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last year as Title 42 ended. The rule limits asylum claim
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Teamsters union reports max donation of $45,000 to the RNC after meeting with Trump - February 23, 2024
- Kentucky House votes to change child labor laws, food stamp recipient requirements - February 23, 2024
- Federal judge torches Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with left-wing immigration group on asylum rule: ‘Frenemies’ - February 23, 2024