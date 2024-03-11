Leaders in Los Angeles are demanding more transparency from homeless service providers as the city’s crisis reaches historic highs.
A federal judge in California wants an independent audit of Los Angeles’ homelessness programs, accusing the city of failing to do enough to significantly curb the problem in recent years. City and county officials are also demanding that its lead homeless service provider release data about its efforts.
In a lawsuit filed by LA Allianc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California bill would extend legal aid to illegal immigrants convicted of violent felonies - March 11, 2024
- Senate Republicans hammer Biden’s $7.3 trillion budget request as ‘liberal wish list’ - March 11, 2024
- Schumer clip resurfaces showing him rip ‘illegal aliens’ amid Biden walking back using term for alleged killer - March 11, 2024