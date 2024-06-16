Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Powell tested positive late Thursday.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- NRA kicks off annual meeting as board considers successor to longtime leader Wayne LaPierre - June 15, 2024
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell working from home after testing positive for COVID-19 - June 15, 2024
- Kansas governor vetoes a third plan for cutting taxes. One GOP leader calls it ‘spiteful’ - June 14, 2024