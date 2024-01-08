The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight time. Chair Jerome Powell said that Fed officials are likely done raising interest rates because of how steadily inflation has cooled.
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
Latest posts by AP New Editor (see all)
- With no supermarket, shop on bus fills the gap - January 8, 2024
- Will floating farms grow as world warms? - January 8, 2024
- Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses - January 8, 2024