La Center, Washington, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Federal Tax Credits is a company that helps small to medium-sized US businesses get the ERTC Tax Credits.

Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) is a tax credit available to employers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It provides a refundable tax credit of up to 50% of an eligible employer’s wages paid to employees in 2020. The maximum amount available is $26,000 per employee for wages paid from March 13, 2020, through the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021.

To be eligible for ERTC, employers must have experienced either a full or partial interruption of their operation due to a governmental action related to COVID-19 or suffered a significant decline in gross receipts (compared to the same quarter in 2019). Additionally, employers must have wages paid from March 13, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The credits are available to most businesses under 500 W-2 employees. These include manufacturing, health clubs and gyms, Health Care Facilities, Restaurants, Engineering firms, Hotels, and many more.

Federal Tax Credits are IRS-compliant and ensure that all of their clients are protected. They are dedicated to achieving the largest refund back to you (with no payback) and have helped thousands of businesses claim back $10,000’s if not millions of dollars.

ERTC Experts

Federal Tax Credits is made up of a team of ERTC experts who offer a specialized service of maximizing Employee Retention Tax Credits for small business owners by ensuring they meet the applicable criteria and can achieve the relevant ERTC qualifications.

There are several key reasons why you should select Federal Tax Credits to assist you in your claim, including:

They guarantee to maximize refundable credits for local and small to medium-sized businesses.

Their team makes the process simple by completing the process with you in just 15 minutes.

You will need to provide no upfront fees to get qualified – 100% contingent on your refund.

They will give you audit-proof documentation for IRS support.

Their team ensures a white glove personalized service.

Federal Tax Credits also offers a free ERTC Eligibility Calculator that helps determine if your business is eligible for ERTC tax credits.

The calculator quickly and accurately determines if your business is entitled to credit, as well as calculating how much of the credit you will be able to claim on your taxes. You can access the calculator online at federaltaxcredits.org.

Federal Tax Credits also provide essential advice and information on several large government programs that are designed to support businesses and kickstart the economy, such as:

Federal Program – CARES Act

This program has been implemented to enable businesses to maintain employees and help keep them on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.

ERTC falls under the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), which allows for a credit of up to 50% of qualified wages distributed between March 12, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

2020/21 ERC Program

The 2020 ERC Program is a refundable tax credit of 50% of up to $10,000 in wages paid per employee from 3/12/20-12/31/20 by an eligible employer.

This program is not restricted to full-time employees, and part-time employees are also entitled to credit.

The 2021 ERC Program has increased to 70% of up to $10,000 in wages paid per employee per quarter for the first 3 quarters of 2021, whereas Start-up companies can be eligible for up to $33,000 per entitled employee.

More information

To find out more about Federal Tax Credits and how to claim back ERTC Tax Credits if your business has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, please visit their website at https://federaltaxcredits.org/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/federal-tax-credits-offers-help-and-advice-to-companies-who-have-been-affected-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic-on-obtaining-the-employee-retention-tax-credit/

CONTACT: Federal Tax Credits 1315 W E Pl. La Center WA 98629 United States (360) 641-7709 https://federaltaxcredits.org/