OKLAHOMA CITY, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Association of Texas Professional Educators with respect to their recent data breach: On February 12, 2024, ATPE identified unusual activity within its computer network. ATPE secured its network and began working with third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident. This investigation confirmed an unauthorized party was able to access ATPE’s network on March 20, 2024. It was determined that the unauthorized party was able to access certain files containing confidential member information. The following personal information was potentially accessed and acquired: names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and medical records.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at [email protected] or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:
Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
- Radius Recycling Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Date and Webcast Details - June 18, 2024
- Mercury Appoints Senior Vice President of Operations, Completes Second Phase of Organizational Restructuring - June 18, 2024
- Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results - June 18, 2024