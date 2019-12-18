FedEx cuts 2020 profit forecast – again – as seven-day delivery costs weigh

FedEx Corp on Tuesday issued its second warning for fiscal 2020 profit as it spent heavily to launch Sunday delivery in time for the holidays, the continued tariff fight restrained global trade, and it grappled with fallout from its breakup with Amazon.com.
