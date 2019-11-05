Breaking News
FedNat Increases Quarterly Dividend to $.09 Per Share

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) (“FedNat” or the “Company”), an insurance holding company, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of FedNat common stock, payable on December 2, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.

This represents a 12.5% increase to the previous $0.08 quarterly dividend.

“FedNat is committed to prudently returning capital to its shareholders,” said Michael H. Braun, Chief Executive Officer. “The management team and board are pleased FedNat has returned over $25 million to shareholders since 2017, and this increase to our quarterly dividend further validates our commitment.”

About the Company

FedNat is a super-regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents.  The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states.  We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

