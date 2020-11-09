FedNat to Participate at the CFA New York Insurance Conference on November 10

Breaking News
SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Michael Braun and Chief Financial Officer Ronald Jordan will present at the CFA New York Society (CFANY) 24th Annual Insurance Conference, which is being held virtually this year, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The event is being held in partnership with Raymond James & Associates, which will also be arranging one-on-one meetings with management. To request a one-one-one meeting, please contact your Raymond James representative.

FedNat’s presentation at the CFANY Insurance Conference can be viewed by registering for the event, which is free for CFANY members and $75 for nonmembers. Registration can be accessed through the CFANY website here. A copy of the slide presentation used by management during the presentation will be posted on the Presentation and Events page of FedNat’s Investor Relations website at this link, shortly before the conference.  

About the Company

FedNat is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries including FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or [email protected]

