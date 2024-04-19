The federal government gave nearly $700 million to Planned Parenthood during a one-year span in which the clinic performed a record number of abortions, which coincided with a decline in all other major services, a recent report shows.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has vowed to expand access to Planned Parenthood’s abortion services.

Planned Parenthood’s 2022-2023 report released Tuesday, called “Above and Beyond,” found that several non-abortion c

[Read Full story at source]