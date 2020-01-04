Fed’s Mester, who warned of inflation risks, says current policy ‘well calibrated’

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, among the Fed policymakers most concerned that easy monetary policy would risk excessive inflation, said on Friday she has put those fears to rest for now and is willing to leave rates at their current level absent some substantial change in the economy.
