U.S. monetary policy is in a holding pattern for now, but the Federal Reserve’s next move may well be to cut interest rates given signs the economy may be weakening, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank chief Neel Kashkari told Reuters on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Fed’s on hold but next move may be rate cut, Kashkari says - January 10, 2020
- Wall Street edges down after recent records, weak jobs data - January 10, 2020
- Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops - January 10, 2020