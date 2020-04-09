Fed’s Powell to update on economy and coronavirus crisis response

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell – one of the key architects of the unprecedented effort underway to shield the U.S. economy from the coronavirus outbreak – may shed more light on the Fed’s assessment of the still-unfolding crisis in a live webcast on Thursday morning.
