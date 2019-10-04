Fed’s Rosengren says he still has ‘open mind’ on rate cuts

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, who opposed the U.S. central bank’s two interest-rate cuts this year, said Friday he remains attentive to whether slowing global growth and trade tensions begin to have broader effects on the U.S economy.
