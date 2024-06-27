Border Patrol agents on Wednesday stopped over 100 Haitian illegal immigrants attempting to land on U.S. soil in Florida, a crossing that renewed concerns about an often uncovered part of the ongoing migrant crisis.
“At approximately 4:00 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 118 Haitian migrants,” Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs said. The incident
