Breaking News
Home / Top News / Feed Additives Market 2017 – Global Forecast to 2022

Feed Additives Market 2017 – Global Forecast to 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphate, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Antioxidants, Non-protein Nitrogen), Livestock, Form & Region – Global Forecast to 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Feed Additives Market is Estimated at USD 22.62 Billion in 2017 And is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, to Reach USD 28.22 Billion By 2022.

The main factors that drive the demand for feed additives include the growth in consumption of animal-based products, growth in feed production, standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks, and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality. Additionally, the shift towards natural growth promoters and the increase in demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals are opportunities for the feed additives market. However, the ban on antibiotics in several countries, volatile raw material prices, and stringent regulatory framework are the restraining factors for this market.

On the basis of type, the amino acids segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Amino acids help in providing the energy required for the growth of bones and muscles, and improving muscle movement, digestion, and blood circulation. They also help in increasing the livestock yield by increasing the quality and quantity of products obtained from the animal. These benefits offered by amino acids have resulted in an increased demand for these additives in the feed industry, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the feed additives market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feed additives market in 2016 owing to the growing awareness among the consumers regarding the impact of quality feed provided to the livestock on animal-based products such as meat and dairy products. Furthermore, continuous modernization of animal production techniques is projected to drive the demand for different types of feed additives in this region.

The leading players profiled in this report are as follows:

  • Cargill (US)
  • BASF (Germany)
  • ADM (US)
  • DuPont (US)
  • Evonik (Germany)
  • Solvay (Belgium)
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Tokyo)
  • DSM (Netherlands)
  • InVivo (France)
  • Nutreco (Netherlands)
  • Chr. Hansen (Denmark)
  • Kemin Industries (US)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Consumption of Animal-Based Products
  • Growth in Feed Production
  • Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks
  • Implementation of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve Meat Quality

Restraints

  • Ban of Antibiotics in Different Nations
  • Volatile Raw Material Prices
  • Stringent Regulatory Framework

Opportunities

  • Shift Towards Natural Growth Promoters
  • Increase in Demand for Nutritional Supplements for Monogastric Animals

Challenges

  • Quality Control of Genetic Feed Additive Products Manufactured By Asian Companies
  • Sustainability of Feed And Livestock Chain

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Feed Additives Market, By Type

7 Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

8 Feed Additives Market, By Form

9 Feed Additives Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • ADM
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Basf
  • Cargill
  • CHR. Hansen
  • DSM
  • Dupont
  • Evonik
  • Invivo
  • Kemin
  • Nutreco
  • Solvay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vc4xg/feed_additives

About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. 

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Animal Feedstuffs
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.