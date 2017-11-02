Feed Additives Market 2017 – Global Forecast to 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphate, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Antioxidants, Non-protein Nitrogen), Livestock, Form & Region – Global Forecast to 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The Feed Additives Market is Estimated at USD 22.62 Billion in 2017 And is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, to Reach USD 28.22 Billion By 2022.
The main factors that drive the demand for feed additives include the growth in consumption of animal-based products, growth in feed production, standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks, and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality. Additionally, the shift towards natural growth promoters and the increase in demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals are opportunities for the feed additives market. However, the ban on antibiotics in several countries, volatile raw material prices, and stringent regulatory framework are the restraining factors for this market.
On the basis of type, the amino acids segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Amino acids help in providing the energy required for the growth of bones and muscles, and improving muscle movement, digestion, and blood circulation. They also help in increasing the livestock yield by increasing the quality and quantity of products obtained from the animal. These benefits offered by amino acids have resulted in an increased demand for these additives in the feed industry, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the feed additives market in the coming years.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feed additives market in 2016 owing to the growing awareness among the consumers regarding the impact of quality feed provided to the livestock on animal-based products such as meat and dairy products. Furthermore, continuous modernization of animal production techniques is projected to drive the demand for different types of feed additives in this region.
The leading players profiled in this report are as follows:
- Cargill (US)
- BASF (Germany)
- ADM (US)
- DuPont (US)
- Evonik (Germany)
- Solvay (Belgium)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Tokyo)
- DSM (Netherlands)
- InVivo (France)
- Nutreco (Netherlands)
- Chr. Hansen (Denmark)
- Kemin Industries (US)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Consumption of Animal-Based Products
- Growth in Feed Production
- Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks
- Implementation of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve Meat Quality
Restraints
- Ban of Antibiotics in Different Nations
- Volatile Raw Material Prices
- Stringent Regulatory Framework
Opportunities
- Shift Towards Natural Growth Promoters
- Increase in Demand for Nutritional Supplements for Monogastric Animals
Challenges
- Quality Control of Genetic Feed Additive Products Manufactured By Asian Companies
- Sustainability of Feed And Livestock Chain
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Feed Additives Market, By Type
7 Feed Additives Market, By Livestock
8 Feed Additives Market, By Form
9 Feed Additives Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- ADM
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Basf
- Cargill
- CHR. Hansen
- DSM
- Dupont
- Evonik
- Invivo
- Kemin
- Nutreco
- Solvay
