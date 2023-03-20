Major feed amino acids market participant includes Meihua Group, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Daesang Corporation & Henan Julong Biological Engineering Co.

The feed amino acids market valuation is anticipated to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Increasing investments in R&D and innovations of animal feed products are estimated to positively drive the market growth. The significant growth in the global population, booming disposable incomes, and changing dietary habits have resulted in the expansion of the livestock sector across low and middle-income countries. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock is responsible for 40% of the global value of agricultural output and caters to the food and nutrition needs of more than 1 billion people worldwide. The growing emphasis on food security and surge in livestock farming activities will boost the market expansion.

Feed amino acids market from the glutamic acid product segment is predicted to be worth over USD 7.4 billion by 2032. The rising prevalence of amino acid deficiency in animals and low body health increased the need for effective nutrient additives, such as glutamine to improve overall health performance and strengthen immunity against diseases. Glutamic acid has emerged as a key substance capable of improving gut health by maintaining the integrity of the intestinal barrier. For instance, in January 2022, a group of researchers in collaboration with Ajinomoto Inc. published a study in the Journal of Dairy Science demonstrating the benefits of rumen-protected glutamate supplementation. The study analyzed the impact of glutamate on metabolic responses, performance, inflammation, and digestibility in dairy cows.

Feed amino acids market from aquaculture livestock segment will witness 6% CAGR through 2032, accredited to the surging consumption of seafood to meet the high protein requirements. According to FAO, the total aquaculture production surpassed 122.5 million tonnes in 2020, including 87.5 million tonnes of aquatic animals. Asia alone accounted for more than 91% of the global aquatic animal and algae production in 2020. The expanding fisheries sector and the growing focus on enhancing the health performance of aquaculture products will fuel the market demand.

North America feed amino acids market will hold USD 3.7 billion by 2032. High meat consumption in western countries is a key contributor to the massive livestock sector in North America, fuelling the need for superior-quality feed additives. The surging protein requirements among consumers are propelling the consumption of animal-derived products. Furthermore, the presence of favorable government initiatives are expected to have a positive propel on the industry in North America. For instance, in January 2023, the USDA announced the government’s plans to invest USD 9.6 million to strengthen the nation’s meat supply chain.

Top participants operating in the feed amino acids market are Meihua Group, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Daesang Corporation, Henan Julong Biological Engineering Co., Ltd, Multi Vita, Kemin Industries, Inc, Evonik Industries AG, BBCA Group, Heilongjiang Chengfu Food Group Co., Ltd . These participants are foraying into new collaborations, deals, and mergers to consolidate market lead. For instance, in March 2022, Star Lake Biosciences Co, Inc. announced plans to acquire Eppen Biotech to enhance its product portfolio and business.

