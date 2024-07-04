Feed binders industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to rising consumer awareness about animal welfare and sustainability.

Feed Binders Market Size may reach more than USD 6.6 billion in revenue by 2032. The continuous growth of the global population and intensifying concerns over food security, feed binders have become increasingly vital as they help in improving feed efficiency and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

For instance, the UN projected that the global population would reach 8.6 billion by 2030. These binders also play a critical role in addressing the escalating demand for food for ensuring that livestock receive adequate nutrition while optimizing production methods. This ongoing development is underscoring their significance in advancing global efforts towards sustainable agriculture and securing food supplies for the growing population. Increasing importance for ensuring food security will also add to the product demand.

Gelatin to gain prominent share

Feed binders market from the gelatin segment may exhibit a decent development rate over 2024-2032. Gelatin helps in actively improving feed efficiency and ensuring better nutrition absorption in animals. In addition, it plays a pivotal role in feed binders for supporting sustainable livestock farming practices and optimizing resource utilization. Rising significance in meeting the nutritional needs of the growing global population and addressing food security concerns will contribute to the segment gains.

Poultry to record high demand

Feed binders market from poultry segment in the feed binders industry will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Poultry farming heavily relies on feed binders to optimize feed quality and nutrient absorption. These binders help in improving poultry health and growth rates by ensuring consistent nutrient delivery. Subsequently, they have grown integral to poultry diets for supporting efficient feed utilization and enhancing the overall production efficiency. Rapid innovations in feed technology along with a critical role in meeting the increasing demand for poultry products worldwide.

North America to witness lucrative progress

North America feed binders market size is anticipated to experience substantial expansion between 2024 and 2032. Food binders are used across the region for actively improving feed efficiency and nutrient absorption in livestock for aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable agriculture practices. Moreover, feed binders will continue to play a crucial role in North American agriculture for supporting the shift towards organic and natural feed formulations. The growing commitment to enhancing animal welfare and meeting the demands for healthier, more environmentally friendly food products will contribute to the regional market development.

Feed Binders Market Players

Some of the leading feed binder companies are Adisseo, ADM, Alltech, BASF SE, Borregaard, Cargill, DSM, DuPont, Kemin Industries, O K Bio Systems and Visco Starch. These market players are engaging in partnerships to introduce innovative food binders for enhancing livestock feed efficiency and nutritional value. For instance, in June 2024, Adisseo and Syngenta introduced a predictive model for mycotoxins in feed crops for enhancing food safety and complementing feed binders for improving livestock nutrition and health management.

