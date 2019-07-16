Feed Grade Valine Market To Reach USD 70.6 Million By 2026| Reports And Data

Breaking News
Feed Grade Valine Market Size- USD 48.4 Million, Market Growth- CAGR 4.8%, Industry Trends- continuous improvement and development in the quality of feed grade valine and customization of the product.

New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental changes, growing awareness, continuous developments and government provisions are the key factors contributing to the CAGR of the forecasted period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global feed grade valine market was valued at USD 48.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 70.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The study covers the genre of feed grade agent called valine- one of the eight kinds of amino acids that are required to the body and needs to be obtained from diet. It focusses on animal food, primarily poultry and livestock. Experiments and trials are being carried out on aquaculture as well. So far feed grade valine had a successful effect on shrimps. Feed grade valine is mainly available in two types- L-type and D-type. Majority of the companies, today supply L-type valine only.

This is because, as per several reports, the L-type valine has been the most effective and the safest feed in nature. The industry has great scope as almost 70% of the production cost for poultry or laying hen farming. Thus, appropriate and adequate diet should be provided in order to maintain profitability and sustainability. Environmental and climatic changes have had a significant impact on the poultry across the globe, thus driving the population to opt for feed grade valine. Other factors such as, increased tolerance of animals towards anti-biotics, degraded health of animals due to inappropriate diet has further increased demand for the market. However, high costs, lower purchasing power and lack of awareness, especially in the developing and under-developed countries, act as the major problems faced by the market. 

Further key findings from the report suggest

  • Most of the companies that manufacture feed grade valine only supply L-type valine as it has been proven to be the safest type of feed grade valine for the livestock among the rest.
  • L-type of feed grade valine holds the highest market share. It accounts for 80.5% of the market share. This is because it has been proven to be the most effective and the safest type of valine for the animals. In fact, almost all the companies sell only L-type of Valine. There are only a selected few companies which supply the D-type valine today.
  • Ajinomoto is the largest provider accounting for 49.56% market share in 2017. It is given a tough competition by CJ Corp. (Chein Jedang Corp.) who has accounted for 40% of the market share in 2018.
  • Ajinomoto spiralled towards success due to its scheme of customization of orders. This method was later adopted by almost all the manufacturers across the globe as it helps the customers choose products as per their exact needs and inevitably increases demand.
  • An increase in the number of government schemes supporting animal husbandry by providing valine at subsidised rates have helped in increasing the demand for feed grade valine.
  • The feed grade has high demand as it helps in measuring and managing nutritional values of the livestock and predicting their performance.
  • Environmental and climatic changes have had a significant impact on the poultry across the globe, thus driving the population to opt for feed grade valine to provide better nutrition.
  • Europe and Asia- Pacific (especially China) have been identified as the major consumers. However, Europe seems to have experienced faster growth as compared to China.
  • Asia- Pacific is seen to continue its growth at a CAGR of 5.3% due to the abundance of livestock in the region and availability of cheap labour. However, factors such as higher costs, lack of accessibility, especially, in developing countries are some of the major restraints in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the feed grade valine market on the basis of type, application, distributional channels and regions:                     

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • L-Type
  • D-type
  • Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Poultry
  • Livestock
  • Aquaculture (Shrimps)
  • Other

Distribution channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Direct sales
  • Distributor
  •  

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of the Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America
    • Brazil

