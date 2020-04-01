Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Feeding the front lines

Feeding the front lines

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

South LA restaurants deliver a morale boost to Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital

Los Angeles, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Willowbrook, April 1 – Restaurants that shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are back in business, thanks to an inspirational effort to “feed the front lines” – the doctors, nurses and other staff essential to the emergency response at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (MLKCH) in South Los Angeles.

Powered by a generous kick-off grant from Wells Fargo and organized by MLKCH with the help of the service organization Big Sunday, the program starts today with a delivery of 550 donuts at 11 a.m. for the hospital’s day shift staff and, at 8:30 p.m., an entire meal to all 150 of MLKCH’s night shift staff.

Long Beach-based Golden Donut and Carson-based Darrows New Orleans Grill, respectively, are providing the food.  Darrows had closed due to stay-at-home orders, and reopened specifically to serve the MLKCH community.

“This is a morale boost and a true help for our staff at a very hard time,” said Dyan Sublett, president of the MLK Community Health Foundation, which supports the hospital.  “Everyone at MLKCH, from doctors to housekeepers, are on the front lines of care right now.  Shows of support like this from our community are very meaningful.”

The food will go to MLKCH emergency department and clinical staff aring for patients but also to other critical “front line” workers, including cleaning staff, maintenance workers, and materials management staff working round the clock to source medical supplies.

Wells Fargo and Big Sunday will support the first four weeks of the MLKCH “feed the front lines” program.  Their catered show of support will occur every Wednesday until April 22, after which MLKCH is seeking additional restaurants and sponsors to continue the effort.

If you are interested in participating in MLKCH’s “feeding the front lines” program, please email: [email protected].

MLKCH and other hospitals expect a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the month of April and beyond.  

Dozens of organizations, as well as individuals, have flooded the hospital with donations large and small over the past month.  Most gifts have been of critically-needed masks, isolation gowns and gloves.  But food has meaning as well.

“The food will feed our heroic staff, but the show of support will feed their spirits,” Sublett said.  “We can’t thank our community enough for lifting us up at this critical time.”

Photos and B-roll are available.

CONTACT: Gwen Driscoll
MLK Community Hospital
310-720-4441
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.