Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned university presidents on Monday of a historic state law that could mean masked anti-Israel demonstrators on college campuses could face felony charges.

A violation of the so-called “anti-disguise” law, which says that “no person shall unite with two or more others to commit a misdemeanor while wearing white caps, masks, or other disguise,” is a fourth-degree felony punishable by between six and 18 months in prison.

