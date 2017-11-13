Breaking News
Home / Top News / FEMA Selects AIR Worldwide’s Flood Model to Better Understand the NFIP’s Risk to Flood Loss and Improve Resilience from Extreme Events

FEMA Selects AIR Worldwide’s Flood Model to Better Understand the NFIP’s Risk to Flood Loss and Improve Resilience from Extreme Events

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

For Immediate Release:

FEMA Selects AIR Worldwide’s Flood Model to Better Understand the NFIP’s Risk
to Flood Loss and Improve Resilience from Extreme Events

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2017 – Catastrophe modeling firm AIR Worldwide announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has selected AIR’s innovative Inland Flood and Storm Surge Models for the United States to better understand the National Flood Insurance Program’s (NFIP) loss potential. AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

In licensing the AIR flood model, FEMA is leveraging a probabilistic modeling approach to assess the flood program’s overall risk and potential payouts to property owners. The model will also be used to help the NFIP evaluate actuarially sound rates for its policies and to assess the impacts of major flooding events in real time.

“AIR is looking forward to assisting FEMA in its efforts to create safer, more resilient communities by reducing loss of life and property and lessen the financial impact of disasters on the nation,” said Rob Newbold, executive vice president at AIR Worldwide. “Our models and software will help FEMA understand the NFIP’s exposure to flood loss, which will not only help evaluate effective insurance and risk-transfer alternatives but also assess potential damage and losses as floods occur.”

The AIR U.S. Flood Model, released in 2014, provides the most detailed probabilistic tool available for assessing and managing inland flood risk at high resolution for locations on and off the many and varied river networks and floodplains across the United States. Insurance companies are currently using AIR’s inland flood model to offer flood insurance products in the private market.

About AIR Worldwide
AIR Worldwide (AIR) provides risk modeling solutions that make individuals, businesses, and society more resilient to extreme events. In 1987, AIR Worldwide founded the catastrophe modeling industry and today models the risk from natural catastrophes, terrorism, pandemics, casualty catastrophes, and cyber attacks globally. Insurance, reinsurance, financial, corporate, and government clients rely on AIR’s advanced science, software, and consulting services for catastrophe risk management, insurance-linked securities, site-specific engineering analyses, and agricultural risk management. AIR Worldwide, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is headquartered in Boston with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.air-worldwide.com.

###
For more information, contact:
Kevin Long
AIR Worldwide
+1-617-267-6645
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.