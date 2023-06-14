Currently, the United States dominates the female pelvic implant industry in North America, capturing over 83% of the market share. Meanwhile, Australia’s market for female pelvic implants is expected to witness a modest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% throughout the forecast period. Leading the industry are prominent players such as Caldera Medical and Cook Medical.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The female pelvic implants market is forecasted to expand at 2.8% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 258.91 Million in 2023.

Increasing cases of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organic prolapse (POP) among women are propelling the demand for female pelvic implants. These conditions are the cause of obesity, aging, and childbirth. The Association for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Support (APOPS) records almost 300,000 surgeries for POP in the United States per year.

The design and materials of these implants are constantly optimized for better outcomes and lowered complications, thus fueling their demand. Making mesh materials with a reduced likelihood of any adverse effect is surging the acceptance of these devices among end users.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact your Business. Find more details in our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3422

Growing responsiveness for pelvic floor disorders and cognizance about different treatment options among females is pushing the market development. As a result, the quantity of pelvic implant procedures is increasing.

Childbirth often results in trauma to ligaments and muscles. Disruption in hormonal cycles due to menopause also causes muscle weakening and loss of elasticity. Besides, heavy lifting also causes injury to pelvic organs and results in prolapse.

POP also can be genetically transferred and is commonly seen in overweight women. Women with such symptoms are recommended reconstructive surgery with vaginal mesh. Even though it is deemed that pelvic implants can treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) effectively, they can also lead to complications like erosion, infection, and pain. Such adverse effects can dissuade women from getting this procedure.

Non-surgical treatments like medication and pelvic floor muscle exercises are available for stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapses. Many women are likely to opt for these solutions over surgery. Consequently, limiting the market growth.

Side effects of present treatments, the high cost of implants, and laborious regulatory procedures may impede the overall growth of the market.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis:

Presently, the United States female pelvic implants industry holds more than 83% of the North American market.

In the Europe region, the United Kingdom accounts for 13% of the regional market.

India market registered sales exceeding 30% of South Asia.

Australia’s market for female pelvic implants is projected to exhibit a 2.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

The vaginal sling/ tapes are projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period.

The scope of sales in hospitals is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% in the following years.

Are you looking for more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3422

How are Leading Companies Striving Forward?

The competitive space in the market is governed by organic as well as inorganic expansion strategies. Many companies in the market are concentrating their efforts on product releases, approvals, and others like events and patents.

Inorganic growth-inducing activities include partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations. Such activities have created a pathway for companies to increase their customers and business in the following years.

In November 2023, CurvaFix, Inc., a manufacturer of medical devices to treat fractures in curved bones, revealed the launch of the 7.5mm CurvaFix® IM Implant. The product is designed to ease the process of surgery and offer a stable, strong, and curved fixation in patients with small bones.

Major Players are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Dipromed Srl

Boston Scientific Corporation

pfm medical ag

Betatech Medical

Promedon Group

Caldera Medical

Cook Medical

Market Taxonomy by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Vaginal Mesh Implants

Vaginal Sling

Vaginal Graft Implants

By Indication:

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Stress Urinary Incontinence

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3422

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Vaginal Mesh Implants

5.3.2. Vaginal Sling

5.3.3. Vaginal Graft Implants

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3422

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Brain Implants Market Size: Global brain implants market worth is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% to US$ 18 Billion by 2032.

Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market Share: Rising incidences of spinal disorders such as degenerative disc disease or deformity are the primary factor driving the growth of the spinal thoracolumbar implants market.

Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Growth: Currently, the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market is valued at US$ 702.4 Million and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.2% (2022 to 2029) to end up with a market of US$ 1.07 Billion by the end of 2029.

Pelvic Reconstruction Market Trend: The global pelvic reconstruction market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 277.8 Million by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 366.9 Million by 2032.

Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market Forecast: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights Market, the global demand for l pelvic floor diagnostics market will increase at a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.0% in 2021.

Pelvic Floor Stimulators Market Analysis: As per the recent report by FMI, global sales of the pelvic floor stimulators industry are projected to total US$ 140.39 million for 2023.

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Sales: The platelet-rich plasma market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 416.61 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to reach US$ 746.09 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market Outlook: The global sleep apnea diagnostic systems market has reached a valuation of US$ 4.81 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 9.27 billion.

High-end Cellomics Market Volume: The high-end cellomics market revenue totaled US$ 325.1 million in 2023, according to Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The overall sales of high-end cellomics are expected to reach US$ 639.2 million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Application: According to the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the demand for pharmaceutical caps and closures is expected to flourish at a rate of 5.8% CAGR. In 2023, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,541.5 million. By the end of 2033, the market is projected to attain US$ 4,469.4 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com