ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead late-clinical stage product candidate and innovative diagnostic products, today announced that it has successfully completed the Stage 2 European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) onsite audit resulting in zero nonconformances and no findings.

This is the final audit phase in the MDR designation process that was conducted by TUV SUD America Inc., a recognized Auditing Organization and Notified Body. Successful completion of both Stage 1 and Stage 2 MDR audits confirms Femasys is compliant in all areas of MDR and may progress to issuance of the MDR certification, allowing for Femasys’ products to secure CE Marking.

“Femasys has worked diligently to implement the requirements of the EU MDR and completion of the final audit with zero nonconformances and no findings demonstrates Femasys has successfully met the new regulations and can soon supply our products to the European Union market,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “We look forward to continuing to bring our much-needed innovative technologies to women.”

Femasys is creating accessible innovative options for women, as exemplified by its lead product candidate, FemBloc® in late-stage clinical development for permanent birth control and its United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared product, FemaSeed® for infertility treatment that is also approved in Canada. The Company is also commercializing complementary diagnostic products, FemVue®, FemCath® and FemCerv®, all of which were internally developed through its in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, with regulatory approvals in the U.S., Canada and other ex-U.S. territories.

About European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

On May 26, 2021, Regulation MDR (EU) 2017/745 replaced the former EU Medical Device Directive (MDD 93/42/EEC). As a legal basis, the MDR describes requirements and conformity assessment procedures that must be met and certified by a MDR designated Notified Body, before medical devices of all classes to be introduced into the European Economic Area. The new Regulation is intended to create a robust, transparent, sustainable and internationally recognized regulatory framework for improved clinical safety and fair market access for manufacturers. The MDR ensures alignment among European member states, and is applicable for the entire lifecycle of the products and the processes supporting the solution delivery.

Find out more about the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead revolutionary late-clinical stage product candidate and FDA-cleared, innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. Femasys’ FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. Femasys’ FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

