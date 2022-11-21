ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president & chief executive officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held November 29 through December 1, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022 Time: 8:10 – 8:30 AM ET Location: SoHo Track | Hubbard 1, 5thFloor Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1584811&tp_key=99517b8362

The Femasys management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Company management should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

A link to the replay of the webcast will be posted on the Events and Presentations section of the Femasys website at: https://ir.femasys.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

