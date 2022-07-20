Femasys To Host Key Opinion Leader Event on FemBloc, a First-of-its-Kind Medical Solution for Permanent Birth Control and an Important Option for Women Post Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Webinar to be held Thursday, July 28th @ 10:30am EDT

ATLANTA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that, in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss FemBloc, the Company’s proprietary, first-of-its kind medical solution for permanent birth control, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:30am Eastern Daylight Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation from KOL, Paul D. Blumenthal, MD, MPH, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Stanford University Medical Center, who will discuss the unmet need for women seeking permanent birth control options. Dr. Blumenthal has a distinguished career in Obstetrics & Gynecology spanning close to 40 years and has conducted advocacy work in Women’s Health on a global basis.

Femasys’ FemBloc, a novel approach to permanent birth control, will be discussed as an important potential medical solution as it pertains to women’s contraceptive options and choices, especially given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

FemBloc features a proprietary delivery platform, which uses balloon technology designed to precisely deliver a biopolymer to the fallopian tubes to close the tubal lumen leaving no permanent implant behind. This nonsurgical, in-office approach eliminates the risks of incisions, anesthesia, and hormones. Confirmation of procedure success can be achieved after 90 days, which would provide women with a certainty no other option can achieve.

A live question and answer (Q&A) session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

Dr. Paul Blumenthal, Professor Emeritus and Director of the Stanford Program for International Reproductive Education and Services (SPIRES) at Stanford University’s School of Medicine, has a distinguished career in Obstetrics & Gynecology spanning close to 40 years. Dr. Blumenthal founded and has directed SPIRES, an organization that provides quality assurance evaluation services and training to family planning focused NGOs and programs around the globe. He has been an advisor to several domestic and international agencies, such as Gynuity Health Projects, Ipas, Pathfinder, Family Health International 360, Path, JHPIEGO Corporation, Planned Parenthood, and the World Health Organization, and served as the Special Advisor to Ministry of Health and Family Planning of the Republic of Madagascar. He has served for 10 years as the Global Medical Director for Population Services International. In addition to his leadership roles in medical academia, Dr. Blumenthal has authored and contributed to hundreds of publications for medical journals ranging from cervical cancer screening to contraception access. Dr. Blumenthal has conducted research on a global scale, including many diverse contraceptive methods.

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

