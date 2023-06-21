Feminine hygiene industry is set to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the period from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the rapid urbanization and growing literacy rate among women.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Feminine Hygiene Market size is estimated to be worth USD 32.9 billion by 2032. The rising utilization of reusable pads and menstrual cups along with the continued efforts of industry participants to create novel menstruation products.

Tampons to record high demand

Feminine hygiene market share from the tampons product segment is expected to grow at over 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 owing to its widespread availability in developing and developed countries. Several tampon manufacturers are introducing innovative features for bringing improvements, such as enhanced comfort, absorbency, and overall user experience. The development of organic and biodegradable tampons has also attracted numerous environmentally conscious consumers due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of usage and less waste production in landfills.

Reusable feminine hygiene products to gain traction

The feminine hygiene market from the reusable segment is anticipated to generate more than USD 5.9 billion by the end of 2032. Growing awareness of the negative environmental consequences of disposable menstruation products has led to the surged demand for reusable menstrual products, such as sanitary pads, organic tampons, cloth pads, and menstrual cups. Furthermore, the increasing spending capacities of various market participants on R&D activities on the development of new goods to meet the changing customer expectations will add to the industry expansion.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a pivotal market

Asia Pacific held a sizable share of the global feminine hygiene market in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 14.6 billion by2032. The rising funds from public and private organizations to generate awareness regarding menstruation. As several countries in the region are experiencing economic development, modern lifestyles and preferences are witnessing an evolution. Moreover, the growing focus of major market players in the emerging countries to capture high market share will augment the regional market outlook.

Feminine Hygiene Market Participants

TZMO SA Group, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Unilever plc., Edgewell Personal Care, Procter & Gamble, Ontex BV, Diva International Inc., Kao corporation, Hengan international, first quality enterprises, Premier FMCG (Lil-lets UK Limited), and Cora are some of the leading enterprises operating in the feminine hygiene industry.

