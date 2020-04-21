Fenix Marine Services Announces New Productivity Improvements and Auto Gate Implementation

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fenix Marine Services (“Fenix”), one of the largest terminal facilities at the Port of Los Angeles, announced today that it has completed the second phase of its technology upgrade program with the successful launch and implementation of auto in-gate (“AIG”) processing at its main gate this week. With this upgrade, Fenix has transformed itself into one of the most operationally productive facilities on the US West Coast. Fenix had been testing AIG processing at a secondary gate over the past six weeks and realized a doubling in productivity and capacity per gate lane; reducing trucker queuing time by 84%. This week’s main gate implementation went smoothly and realized immediate improvement. Fenix is now engaging the drayage trucking community to increase participation in the AIG program and is launching another survey to solicit comments and ideas to further improve the use of new systems and ensure visibility of the over 35% of appointment slots that currently go unused.

“Fenix Marine Services wants to thank the Harbor Truckers Association and the trucking community at large during these very trying times. The fact that FMS can deliver a new solution which is already translating into lower queue times, and provides better trucker safety, at the main gate, is testament to our commitment to the customer,” said Sean Pierce, CEO of Fenix Marine Services. FMS is not stopping with AIG, and in June of this year will implement an artificial intelligence solution that will increase the velocity for deliveries out of the RTG blocks and further reduce trucker turn times which is a major focus.

“The HTA and CTA appreciate the rollout of the expanded AIG program and their continued investment in terminal infrastructure,” said Weston LaBar, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association and Alex Cherin of the CTA’s Intermodal Conference in a joint statement. “We applaud Fenix’s efforts to further engage the drayage industry and are committed to working with them to continue a collaborative approach to improving driver productivity at FMS.”

New management took over the Fenix terminal in December 2017, investing over $100m in people, equipment, technology, and infrastructure. Fenix has worked closely with the ILWU, shipping lines, cargo owners, truckers and other major stakeholders to plan and execute both physical and organizational initiatives to turn around the terminal. “We would like to thank our partners at the ILWU for the recent record vessel productivity,” said Mr. Pierce, “which has risen by more than 30% in the last two years.” In addition to vessel and gate productivity improvements, significant improvements have been made to boost rail cargo velocity and capacity which is now one of the largest in North America.

Fenix’s improvements come during a time of significant operational and business disruption. Volumes have fluctuated significantly during both the China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this disruption, Fenix has continued moving, and improving, for the benefit of all supply chain stakeholders.

Note: A photo gallery is available at https://www.fenixmarineservices.com/photo-gallery/

Fenix Marine Service

Fenix operates one of the largest container terminals in the Port of Los Angeles, in a prime location adjacent to the deep-sea channel and the ship-turning basin. With advanced information systems, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to continuous innovation, we’re on the leading edge of terminal performance today and tomorrow, at the heart of the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere.