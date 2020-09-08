FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Shareholders of Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 2, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of investors that purchased Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) (“Fennec” or the “Company”) securities between February 11, 2020 and August 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

On August 11, 2020, Fennec disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s New Drug Application for PEDMARK. According to the CRL, “after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of [Fennec’s] drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.51, or 34%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020.

