Fentress Global Challenge 2021 Invites Students to Envision the Airport of the Future

Denver, CO, USA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fentress Architects, a global design firm that specializes in the creation of innovative, award-winning public architecture, is pleased to announce that the 2021 Fentress Global Challenge (FGC) is open for entries. Now in its 8th year, the annual international student design competition challenges students to envision a forward-thinking concept for an airport of the future, and in turn, stimulate innovative design in terminal architecture.

“The Fentress Global Challenge is a great opportunity for young designers to bring broad ideas and creative perspectives to the table while spearheading innovation in airport terminal architecture,” said FGC Founder Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA. “We are excited to see how students push the limits of architectural design this year.”

This year’s competition brief encourages students to reimagine the terminal building in the year 2100, siting the new terminal at either an existing airport of their choosing, or at a location where an airport does not yet exist. The latter option calls for participants to consider a city where an airport could serve as a catalyst for economic and social development. Students’ designs must consider several aspects, including local context, evolving technologies, sustainability and resiliency, security, wellbeing, mobility, urbanization, globalization, project feasibility, and the overall passenger experience.

The First Place Winner will receive $15,000 USD—the largest prize in FGC’s history. Four additional winners will receive smaller cash prizes.

Eligibility

FGC is open to graduate and undergraduate students currently pursuing architecture or engineering degrees in an accredited university program, as well as recent graduates (within the last four years) with a degree in architecture or engineering.

Competition Schedule

Competition Announcement: February 15, 2021

Design Submission Deadline: October 1, 2021

Shortlist Announcement: November 1, 2021

Winners Announcement: December 1, 2021

Awards

The First Place Winner: $15,000 USD

Second Place: $3,000 USD

Third Place: $2,000 USD

Two People’s Choice Awards: $1,000 USD

About the Jury

The 2021 FGC will be judged in two stages. A first-round jury of industry experts will shortlist fifteen (15) designs from which the second-round jury will select the three finalists. The 2021 FGC Jury, which will be announced at a later date, will feature leading aviation and architecture voices while bringing together diverse perspectives from professionals in these industries.

To learn more about the Fentress Global Challenge and to register, please visit: https://fentressglobalchallenge.com.

To download the 2021 competition brief, visit: https://www.fentressglobalchallenge.com/competition-brief.

About Fentress Global Challenge

Fentress Global Challenge (FGC) is an annual international student design competition open to graduate and undergraduate students currently pursuing architecture or engineering degrees, as well as recent graduates. FGC represents an extraordinary exploration into the future of architecture, and in so doing, continues to advance the pursuit of innovative design in public architecture. Since its inception in 2011, thousands of entries from over 75 countries have competed for top honors.

About Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects is a global design firm that passionately pursues the creation of sustainable and iconic architecture. Together with its clients, Fentress creates inspired design to improve the human environment. Founded by Curtis Fentress in 1980, the firm has designed $43 billion of architectural projects worldwide, visited by more than 650 million people each year. Fentress is a dynamic learning organization, driven to grow its ability to design, innovate, and exceed client expectations. The firm has been honored with more than 550 distinctions for design excellence and innovation. Connect with Fentress on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or at www.fentressarchitects.com.

